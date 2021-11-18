Delta Health received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Delta Health’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Our team’s commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times is nothing short of incredible – and we are extremely proud,” said Matt Heyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Health. “This achievement is a reflection of our team’s hard work and talent.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“Our staff has done an amazing job rising to the occasion of improving quality standards for patient safety,” said Janel Webb, RN, BSN, Quality Director for Delta Health. “We know that it will take the same amount of hard work to maintain this status, but we are committed to rising to the occasion by continuing to provide compassionate, remarkable care.”
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Delta Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see Delta Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About The Leapfrog Group- Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Delta Health – Delta Health (DH) is a nonprofit, county-wide healthcare system with a 49-bed hospital and at locations throughout the southwestern region of Colorado. DH’s mission is to inspire hope in a healing environment by providing remarkable care. Established in 1913, Delta County Memorial Hospital, now doing business as Delta Health, has been serving the region for over 100 years. DH continues to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that the community can trust. For more information go to deltahealthco.org, like our Facebook page and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @DeltaHealthCo.
