Six nurses at Delta Health were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every single day.
This quarter’s DAISY nominees were: Elizabeth Knob, RN, Katie Casey, RN, Wendy Maring, RN, Andy Flenker, RN, Kristi Gieck, RN, Michelle Minich, RN, Kelsey Stark, RN, Jody Moore, RN, Robert Imhoff, RN and Anna Wiltse, RN.
The overall DAISY Award winner for this quarter was Elizabeth Knob, RN. Knob was recognized for her excellent care and for her communication style to patients. She kept the patient connected to family and was kind and patient.
“Elizabeth is an ICU lead and House Supervisor at Delta Health, and she strives for excellence in care as well as being a patient advocate,” said Arnett. “Her strong skills throughout her career are noted at the bedside with our critical patients. Delta Health and the DAISY committee are proud to have her on our team and to celebrate her achievement and recognition of the DAISY Awards for April 2022.”
The DAISY Awards have been successful at Delta Health, and since October 2018 there have been 148 nurses nominated and 14 nurses awarded a DAISY.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize nurses who go above and beyond in the care of their patients. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and the quarterly DAISY award recipient is chosen through a select Daisy Committee and DCMH’s T.E.A.M. M.A.S.H through a scoring rubric recognizing the nurses P.E.T.A.L.S., (Passion, Empathy, Trust, Admirable attributes, Love and Selflessness). Applications are blinded to these committees and scored. Awards are then presented four times throughout the year to celebrate the nominees.
“We are so proud of all of this quarter’s nominees,” said Dawn Arnett, RN, BSN, Director of In-Patient Services at Delta Health. “They are all models in what it means to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that our community trusts. They go above and beyond and we are honored to have the DAISY program where we can honor all of our amazing staff.”
The certificate that each honoree receives commends her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
To nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, go online to deltahealthco.org/bee-daisy-awards/ and submit a digital nomination form. Nomination forms can also be found throughout the hospital.