Last night the polls closed for Delta County elections and the 0.8% sales tax initiative set forth by the Delta County Memorial Hospital District passed.
Out of 7,641 total votes, there were 4,437 votes for yes/for and 3,204 for no/against.
“I am thankful to the communities of Delta County for voting to pass the tax initiative so that Delta Health can continue providing high-quality healthcare services Delta County deserves,” said Matt Heyn, CEO for Delta Health. “It means we can continue to reinvest in our human resources, infrastructure and technology to become an even better healthcare system.”
The additional funds will be used for the recruitment and retention of nurses and health care staff, for capital improvements to existing buildings and medical technologies, and for the payment of supplies and equipment related to the provision of health care services.
“I just want to tell the people of Delta County thank you for your trust in us and ongoing support,” said Jean Ceriani, Delta Health Board Chair. “We will respect that trust with hard work and quality healthcare.”
The sales tax initiative has an 8-year sunset provision and the initiative will take effect on July 1, 2022. To learn more, visit deltahealthco.org.
“We are relieved that the waiting game is over and that Delta Health can continue forward with a reinvigorated sense of purpose,” said Heyn. “Our community came together to let us know what we have always known: that we have their support. So from all of us at Delta Health, thank you Delta County!”