Delta Health Volunteers are offering scholarships to graduating seniors from Delta County High schools pursuing post-secondary education in a healthcare-related program.
Letters and applications are being sent out to area high school counselors in Hotchkiss, Cedaredge and Delta.
Scholarship applications must be received by Delta Health Marketing Department, P.O. Box 10100, Delta, CO 81416 by April 8, 2022, for scholarship committee review. Students will be notified by May 6th. Call Jacque Davis, Director of Marketing/Communications at 874-2291 or jadavis@deltahospital.org for applications or additional details.