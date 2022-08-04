Delta Health is excited to welcome its newest Emergency Department (ED) Director, Kathryn Casey, RN.
Casey was born and raised in Colorado Springs and went to school at the University of Wyoming before ending up in Pueblo, Colorado, where she worked as an emergency room nurse for five years.
“I really like working at Delta Health, and I care for the people and this department and I wanted to make sure that the person who took the director position was going to have that high level of care and a good relationship with the staff and community,” said Casey. “I wanted to make sure the ED was taken care of, and I felt like I could step up and be that person to care for the department and the people.”
Casey said that her goals for the ED are to create a culture and space where patients feel safe and cared for, and a space where staff has opportunities to grow and increase their skills and education to provide exceptional care.
The Delta Health Emergency and Trauma department treats more than 14,000 patients each year and is certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a Level IV Trauma Center with board-certified ER physicians and specially trained registered nurses.
“I want the communities of Delta County to know that they will be very well cared for when they come into our Emergency Room,” said Casey. “We have strong coverage 24 hours a day, and even if you need something that we don’t have at this hospital, our team will stabilize you, and manage your pain and condition until we can get you the higher level of care that you need.”
Casey was previously part of the ED nursing staff at Delta Health before taking the Director position. This perspective allows Casey to have a unique understanding of each ED provider and allows her to know exactly what each physician needs to provide great care to every patient.
“Working in an ED at a rural hospital has allowed me to see a variety of cases that we didn’t always get experience within the larger city,” said Casey. “Because we are the only hospital in the county we see all levels of acuity in the ED, and that is [both challenging and rewarding].”
Casey’s experience with emergency care allows her to bring knowledge and awareness to Delta Health and its patients.
“Someone once told me that people don’t come to the ER because they want to, most people come to the ER because it’s the worst day of their life,” said Casey. “So I am always keeping that in my mind. Sometimes we’re bringing people back to life or helping someone deal with immense pain, but it’s important to remember that we’re here to care for people no matter what their story is.”
Casey and her wife currently live in Hotchkiss while renovating their home in Paonia. Casey’s wife is a K-8 teacher in Paonia, and the two enjoy spending time with their cats and seven-new baby fainting goats. The two are happy to be on the Western Slope and are looking forward to serving the community.
To learn more about the Emergency Services at Delta Health, visit deltahealthco.org/emergency-services/ or call 970.874.2222
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.