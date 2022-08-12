Delta Health is excited to welcome Catherine Jimenez, M.D. as the newest Family Practice with Obstetrics physician at the Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic.
Jimenez completed her family medicine residency at Texas A&M in June 2022 with a focus in advanced obstetrics and endoscopy and received her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Peoria in 2019.
“I wanted to go into family medicine because I wanted to be able to provide a full spectrum of care,” said Jimenez. “I also loved delivering babies, and one thing that was important for me is to be able to see the babies after I deliver them.”
Originally from Trinidad, Colorado, Jimenez knew that after residency she wanted to come back to Colorado to practice medicine, and is excited for the chance to be back in a rural setting similar to where she grew up.
“We are excited to have Dr. Jimenez joining our family practice at Delta Health Family Medicine,” said Matt Heyn, President and CEO of Delta Health. “She is going to be an amazing asset to the team and we know she will go above and beyond to provide remarkable, compassionate care for the entire family.”
Jimenez’s care philosophy is centered on having a strong patient-provider relationship. She strives to build a solid foundation with her patients and get to know them so that she can provide the highest quality care and meet their needs.
Jimenez also has a certification for the Creighton Model Fertility Care System and NaPro Technology to help women and families manage their health and fertility.
“During my residency, building a relationship with my patients was there I thrived,” said Jimenez. “I was able to build a rapport and talk to my patients in a way that allows them to fully understand their health needs. I am excited for the opportunity to provide the full scope of care and to treat the whole family.”
It wasn’t until college that Jimenez realized she wanted to be a physician. Her father is a doctor, so she said it was always lingering in the back of her mind as a possibility. Jimenez went to the Colorado School of Mines for her undergraduate degree and initially planned on becoming an Engineer.
“I did internships for engineering and realized I didn’t love it,” said Jimenez. “Junior year it solidified for me that I did want to go to medical school. But I do think that pursuing engineering initially set me up well for practicing medicine.”
Jimenez said engineering helped her to see things as a system, and it helped her in terms of thinking through treatments to treat the entire person.
“But I also think engineering helped me when it comes to the healthcare system as a whole and how complicated it is,” said Jimenez. “I was able to understand supply and demand and where things come from and how they’re manufactured and how it affects everything downstream. It was nice to have that perspective, especially during the pandemic; it allowed me to not get frustrated with the complexities of healthcare.”
For Jimenez, this understanding has allowed her to bring innovation into the way she approaches care for her patients and in the way she makes available resources work for her patients.
Jimenez and her husband Kyle met while an undergrad at Colorado School of Mines, and the two welcomed their daughter in 2021. They have three dogs and enjoy playing sports, and spending time outdoors.
“I am looking forward to being with an amazing team of providers at Delta Health Family Medicine,” said Jimenez. “The culture at Delta Health is one of the biggest reasons I was drawn to practice medicine here, and I can’t wait to get started serving Delta County.”
Jimenez is currently scheduling patients and will begin seeing patients in September. To schedule an appointment at Delta Health Family Medicine, or to learn more, visit deltahealthco.org/delta-family-medicine/ or call 970.874.5777