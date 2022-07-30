Delta, CO (July 26, 2022) – Delta Health is excited to welcome their newest general surgeon, Will Cole, M.D. to the team.
“We are excited to have Dr. Cole at Delta Health,” said Matt Heyn, Delta Health President. “He is passionate about his patients and working on the Western Slope and we are proud to have him on our team.”
Cole completed his undergraduate degree at Miami University of Ohio before going to medical school at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. After medical school Cole served in the military and was deployed to Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq.
“The military took me to Hawaii where I completed my residency at the Tripler Army Medical Center,” said Cole. “I really liked it in Hawaii. It was a great place to train and work.”
For Cole, the people were his favorite part of his experience in the military. He enjoyed working as part of a collective and being around hard-working individuals. Those values around safety and effectiveness are part of what makes Cole a great surgeon.
Initially, Cole didn’t think surgery would be his favorite rotation. But after experiencing it firsthand, it turned out that he loved it.
“I remember just waiting to like something better, but I didn’t,” said Cole. “I loved being in an operating room. It’s engaging and you can really focus on your patient and on what you’re doing. It’s also very tactile and you get to have a one-on-one relationship with people and a [special] connection.”
Cole said that his care philosophy and goal are always to be the safest and most consistent surgeon, and he is excited to bring his skill set to the communities of Delta County.
“I really like that this is a smaller community and everyone is friendly with each other,” said Cole. “The people at Delta Health are always easy going, easy to talk to and I wanted that after being at Tripler for so long. When you live in smaller communities you develop a mutual trust and understanding that’s sometimes hard to do in big hospitals, and for me, that’s important to have.”
Cole is originally from Ohio but lived in parts of Colorado at various times throughout his life. While at medical school in Colorado, Cole met his wife, Amanda, who is a Registered Nurse and Transplant Coordinator.
After living in Hawaii the two often talked about coming to the Western Slope of Colorado and are excited to finally make that a reality. Cole and his wife have been married for 11 years and have a 6-year-old daughter and a second daughter that is due Christmas of this year.
“Another reason we chose the Western Slope is that we love to get outside,” said Cole. “We’re looking forward to camping, hunting and fishing and just getting outdoors as much as we can.”
Cole is currently seeing new patients. To learn more, contact 970.874.7681 or visit deltahealthco.org.
