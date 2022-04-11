Both teams traveled to Salida April 9th and both teams came away with victories. Varisty won 4-1 and JV won 5-0.
In the Varsity game, Jessie had 2 goals, Alex one and Charlie got her first goal of the season. Both Maddie and Jessie tallied assists. Julia recorded 8 saves in goal.
In the JV game goals were scored by Yasmin and Morgan Farmer with two. The other two goals were scored as own goals. Loryn, Sunshine and Aubrianna had assists. Caitlyn and Jolee split the shutout with Jolee recording two saves.
