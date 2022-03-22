Delta High School’s speech and debate team competed at state this weekend. Six DHS students not only placed at state against 3A, 4A, and 5A schools, these same students will represent DHS at nationals this summer in Louisville, Kentucky! Morgan Farmer placed 12th in Poetry, Jenna Reece placed 10th in POI, Mia Randria and Ana Asavei placed 10th in Duo, and the PF debate team of Nick Serve and Jose Renteria made it to octafinals. CONGRATULATIONS on this HUGE accomplishment!
