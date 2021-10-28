October Students of the month DHS

Pictured are back row left to right: 

Kurtis Nethington, Diego Gutierrez, Joseph Santonastaso, Kade Davis, Oaklee Hughes and Cole Vance

Front row l to r:

Tatem Miller, Jillian Carlson, Nylene Gutierrez, Bethani Miller and Samantha Blanco.

Not pictured: John Dexter

Congratulations to these students who were awarded student of the month for October!

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages. 