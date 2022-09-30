Delta Sept. Students of the month

Pictured back row (left to right): Allen Philman, Caitlyn Merriman, Mauricio Blanco, Ellie Ames, John Dexter, Garrett Cannon.

Front row (left to right): Jhett Ryan, Alex Kuta, Ember Hatter, Brianna Hall.

Not pictured: Katelyn Edwards & Allisson Cervantes

Congratulations to Delta High's September Students of the Month!