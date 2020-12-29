The Delta City Council at their December 15, 2020 meeting recognized City of Delta employees for years of service.
In past, the City Council recognized those employees at the City’s annual Christmas Banquet. Due to COVID-19, the City Council chose to recognize the employees at the regular City Council meeting as well as personally thanking them during a Christmas Tour of each department.
The City Council also presented Christmas bonuses in lieu of the Christmas Banquet.
The following employees were recognized for years of service:
• 5 years of service: o Misty Hellman, Devil’s Thumb Golf Course
• Enancia Hilling, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Victoria Paradise, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Vollie Sandford, Devil’s Thumb Golf Course
• Keilee Womack, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Michael Zubowucz, Parks
• Dan Cholas, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Devin Powell, Public Works • Alan Carmichael, Devil’s Thumb Golf Course
• Holly Hellman, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Wendy Montano, Administration
• 10 years of service: o Christina Curtis, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Edward Sandridge, Municipal Light and Power
• 15 years of service: o Sandi Brown, Finance
• Kindra Brewer, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• 20 years of service: o Renee Ealey, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Joyce Conger, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
• Rodney Myers, City Shop
• 25 years of service: o Adam Suppes, Municipal Light and Power
Outstanding Achievement Award:
• Wilma Erven; Parks, Recreation, Golf and Culture