Jillian Emmons, Trauma Nurse Coordinator in the Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) Emergency Department was recently awarded the Registered Nurse (RN) of the Year Award from the Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado (EMSAC).The RN of the year award recognizes an RN who, by outstanding actions, contributes to the advancement of emergency care provided to the citizens of Colorado.“I am completely surprised and overwhelmed by this honor,” said Emmons. “I appreciate those who nominated me for this award. You never know the impact that you will have when you are just trying to do a good job.”This statewide EMSAC recognition comes after Emmons received the Trauma Nurse of the Year Award from the Western Regional Emergency Services and Trauma Advisory Council (WRETAC) in August.“Jillian’s compassion and diligence to emergency nursing and trauma coordination are what made her stand apart from other nominees in receiving the Registered Nurse of the Year Award,” said Merri Brennecke, Director for the DCMH Emergency Department. “Delta County is very fortunate to have a nurse that is dedicated to the health and well-being of all those living in the area. This award recognizes an extraordinary nurse that goes above and beyond to deliver compassionate care and she inspires those around her to achieve greatness.”EMSAC is a nonprofit society of emergency medical service professionals. Founded as the EMT Association of Colorado in 1973, it is one of the oldest state EMS organizations in the nation. Its mission is to further the highest quality Emergency Medical Services in the State of Colorado.DCMH is proud to have an amazing team of health care providers that go above and beyond in the emergency services that they provide for patients and community members. The Emergency and Trauma department at DCMH treats more than 14,000 patients every year and is certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a Level IV Trauma Center.DCMH Emergency and Trauma Services are open 24 hours, 7 days a week and 365 days a year to serve emergency patients and located at 1501 East 3rd Street in Delta, Colorado.
Delta Hospital Nurse is Awarded Registered Nurse of the Year by Colorado Emergency Services Association
- Press Release
