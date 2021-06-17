Expect delays and heavy equipment operation throughout the weekend
The Delta–Nucla road (25 Mesa road) resurfacing project will continue throughout the weekend and include road resurfacing in the Columbine campground. Visitors planning on camping in Columbine campground this weekend should expect heavy equipment operation noise and campground roadway delays. Construction is expected to continue through June 16.
Visitors can expect one-hour traffic delays from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
The Delta-Nucla road resurfacing project is a cooperative project with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, The Army National Guard and Montrose County. The project consists of re-establishing the road template and surfacing the roadway with aggregate for an improved driving surface and long-term maintenance.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact Chris Phelps at (970) 874-6716 or Christopher.phelps@usda.gov.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).