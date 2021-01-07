The Delta Police Department is excited to announce the addition of three new police officers to the ranks. They are as follows:
Mark Bowen– Officer Bowen was previously the Code Enforcement / Animal Control Officer for the Delta Police Department and had been so since the beginning of 2019. Officer Bowen began his entrance into law enforcement in Telluride, Colorado as Animal Control and Code Enforcement Officer in 2017 before he moved to the Delta Police Department. Officer Bowen lives in the area and is married with 4 children. Officer Bowen Graduated from the Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) Law Enforcement Academy in December 2020 and is also a volunteer firefighter in his spare time. Officer Bowen was hired as an additional officer approved by the Delta City Council for the 2020 budget.
Brad Bardessona – Officer Bardessona originally grew up in Canon City, Colorado and has lived in the area for the last five years. Officer Bardessona started his law enforcement career in 2012 as a detention officer for an agency on the front range. Officer Bardessona worked in the oil and gas industry for the last five years before attending the TCR Law Enforcement Academy with a graduation in December of 2020. Officer Bardessona is married and has two children.
Daniel Bradbury – Officer Bradbury lives in the area and is a proud 5th generation cattle Rancher. Officer Bradbury also attended the TCR Law Enforcement Academy with a graduation in December of 2020. Officer Bradbury is married and has two children.
Officer Bradbury is the first law enforcement officer to be hired by the Delta Police Department under the Back the Badge public safety tax increase. The Delta Police Department has also hired two additional cadets who started their career at the TCR Law Enforcement Academy January 6, 2021 with these funds and the police department will soon be advertising for the Community Policing Coordinator position as well.