Residents, and community members throughout the city of Delta are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
National Night out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Starbucks, Associa, FirstNet, Academy Sports & Outdoors, REELZ and co-sponsored locally by the Delta Police Department.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.
From time to time, neighbors throughout Delta and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”
The city of Delta will be hosting our National Night Out event at Cleland Park on August 2nd from 6:00-8:30 pm with an afterhours movie in the park provided by Grace Community Church. The event will include free food, bounce houses, dunk tank, games, local emergency service personnel, and k9 demonstration. A number of community partners have come together to make this possible including: Rivers Assembly of God Church, The Odd Fellows, Elks Lodge, Delta Family Center, Doughty Steel, Mountain Off Road Enterprises, Dominguez Canyon Fruit Company, Hellman’s Ford, Hellman’s Chevy, Delta Ambulance District, Delta Rec Center, and Delta Health.
For more information please contact the Delta Police Department’s Community Policing Coordinator, Mindy Brennan, at 970.874.7566 Ext. 211, or mindy@cityofdelta.net.
