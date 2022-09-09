The Delta Police Department is coordinating a fentanyl/opioid awareness town hall for Tuesday, September 13th from 6-8pm at the Delta Recreation Center.
We are working with Lyndall Young from Western Colorado Area Health Education Center with the goal of bringing their campaign of Opioid Awareness Week into Delta Schools by tying into Red Ribbon Week this October.
Voices for Awareness Foundation speakers will be making a presentation that evening, along with our Chief of Police, Luke Fedler, on the impact these synthetic opioids have in our community. Below is a link to their video "Dead On Arrival" which includes two speakers that will be there on the 13th: Jaime Puerta, and Amy Neville.
The Western Colorado Drug Task Force just put out an alert to the distribution of "Rainbow Fentanyl" here on the western slope, of which 60,000 pills have been seized in just the last two weeks.
Voices for Awareness and WCAHEC will be providing a video to offer in our schools if approved by administrators and school board. Please don't hesitate to reach out with any questions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJgPmrLjkuo
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.