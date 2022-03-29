DHS Students of the Month for March

Congratulations to these students for the Student of the Month! Great job!
Pictured back row l to r: Damien Gallegos, Luke Stagner, Tyson Hughes, Jose Renteria, Erika Kuta, Aadrey Fraser. Front row l to r: Lauren Angelo, Andy Barrios, Makenzie Sharpe, Alexis Rundle, Alondra Gallegos. Not pictured - Clayton Cryer.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.