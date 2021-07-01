As evidenced by the Stage 1 fire ban approved by Delta County, hazardous fire conditions exist in Delta County including the City of Delta. Per the City of Delta’s Municipal Code, discharge of fireworks is not permitted when hazardous conditions exist.
Likewise, open burning on agricultural lands requires compliance with all state requirements and current Delta County open burn requirements. The Stage 1 fire ban prohibits any open burning.
Therefore, it is illegal to discharge any fireworks and/or conduct any open burning in the City of Delta while under the Stage 1 Fire Ban issued by Delta County.
The Delta County Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting their annual 4th of July Fireworks Show at Confluence Park on July 4, 2021.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.