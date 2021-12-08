Come one and all! Spend your Tuesday lunch hour enjoying special holiday music in a serene atmosphere at St. Luke’s Church, 5th & Palmer in Delta. The Annual Noon Advent Concert slated for December 14th, 12:10 - 12:55pm will present Jeri Arbaney (singer/songwriter/musician) & Bill Hansen (guitarist) as Beyond the Clay. They will define the season with an acoustic/electric symmetry by performing classic and original compositions.
Jeri’s has been involved with music since the age of five. Her unique folksy style has earned her “honorable mention” awards at the national level for original compositions. She enjoys many different genres of music including worship, folk, and rock. Over the years her performances include dance and worship bands, as well as solo gigs.
Bill’s love for guitar has allowed him to explore many avenues of music. His roots are seated in worship music and old-time rock & roll. From acoustic rhythm to heartfelt electric solos, he has captured a style all his own.
Together, Beyond the Clay has begun a journey they hope will bring a nostalgic warmth to the soul. They are available for bookings by calling 970-234-8208, or by email at jeri.arbaney@outlook.com
Don’t miss this annual tradition of preparing for Christ at Christmas. We will meet in person at the church, with masks and distancing or stay home and tune in on ZOOM Meeting ID: 864 7807 5510 and Passcode: 363018. Contact (970) 361-4476 or (305) 297-0113
