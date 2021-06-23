Polish up those buckles — it’s time for the fair! The High Country Shopper is proud to be producing the Delta County Fair Guide and follow-up Fair Results sections this year. This is a golden opportunity for local advertisers in Delta County to capitalize on exposure from two editions totaling over 29,000 copies delivered and distributed throughout Delta County and available at the Delta County Fair, which is Saturday, July 31 to Saturday, August 7!
This year, the return of the fair will be covered in two separate editions, giving advertisers ample opportunity to showcase their business. The first edition will be inserted as a special section inside the Shopper on Wednesday, July 28, and will contain feature stories, photos, and information about the Delta County Fair.
The second publication will be distributed inside the August 11 edition of the High Country Shopper and will contain results and photos from various shows and contests held during the fair.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to reach a broad audience in two separate publications, each with an extended shelf life. Special two-edition advertising packages are available, as well as single edition advertising rates. Be sure to talk with your sales rep or call 527-4576 to reserve your space soon! The ad deadline for the Delta County Fair Sections is Friday, July 16. You can send your ad copy or artwork to display@highcountryshopper.com.