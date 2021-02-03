SBEADMR & Taylor Park Vegetation Management
Delta, Colorado, February 1, 2021 – The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will be hosting its annual Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management (Taylor Park EA) combined stakeholder meeting Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will be a virtual Zoom meeting.
RSVPs is required to have access to the ZOOM meeting link. To RSVP, please fill out the form at:https://www.centerforpubliclands.org/2021-mid-winter-meeting.
SBEADMR, a forest wide project and Taylor Park EA, a project located on the Gunnison Ranger District, allow for commercial and non-commercial vegetation treatments. Both projects respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to respond to multiple and interactive stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend this year’s annual stakeholder meeting and interact with personnel from GMUG’s Staff and Science Teams. This year’s meeting will include discussion on science team monitoring findings and updates, Wilder-Highlands Mountain Pine Beetle Response project update and GMUG staff providing an overview of past and future treatments.
Following the meeting will be the annual 30-day informal public comment period for both projects. A late February news release will provide further information on the comment period and use of a new interactive web map comment platform.
For more information on SBEADMR please visit: http://bit.ly/GMUGSBEADMR. Please note that treatment information may be out of date. A new site with current information is being constructed and will be available athttps://cfri.colostate.edu/projects/sbeadmr/ in late February.
For more information on the Taylor Park EA please visit: https://www.centerforpubliclands.org/project-list/taylor-park-group.
For questions contact: Maddie Rehn, Program Manager for the Center for Public Lands, at mrehn@western.edu.
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests manage approximately 3 million acres of land in Southwest Colorado within Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel counties.