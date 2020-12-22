A NEW free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on the SECOND TUESDAY of each month through your local Delta County Libraries. As a COVID-19 work-around, these free legal clinics are being held by telephone for now. Instead of clinic patrons coming to your local public library (which has limited access), your local library staff will schedule all appointments.
Volunteer attorneys will assist each clinic patron individually by telephone during regular clinic hours, to answer questions and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans' issues, and civil protection orders.
ALL FREE. Please call the libraries to be added to the sign-up sheet. Cedaredge Library (970) 399-7674; Crawford Library (970) 399-7783; Delta Library (970) 874-9630; Hotchkiss Library (970) 399-7781; Paonia Library (970) 399-7881. Space is limited.