The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests is looking to fill up to 150 temporary positions across the Forests. The positions include recreation (trails, wilderness, off highway vehicle), fire, timber, fisheries, range, archeology, heavy equipment, fire dispatchers, administrative and customer service. Duty stations include Grand Junction, Paonia, Gunnison, Norwood, Montrose and Delta, Colorado. Applications must be submitted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 2022. Government housing may be available for some positions. These positions will be temporary, not to exceed 1039 hours. All positions will be advertised on USAJOBS: www.usajobs.gov. No applications will be accepted at local Forest Service offices.
The wildland fire positions being advertised are for fuels, engine and hand crews. Successfully passing the work capacity test (WCT) at the arduous level is a condition of employment for all wildland fire positions. The arduous work capacity test requires completing a 3-mile hike within 45 minutes while carrying a 45 pound pack.
How to apply: Apply online at USAJobs. This online application process allows applicants to submit employment information that can be printed for personal use and/or edited on the website for future use. Accounts can be used for other federal job vacancies. Those who wish to be considered must apply to the corresponding announcement number by midnight Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the day the vacancy announcement closes. All applicants who have applied to the announcement on or before the listed closing date and are found to be qualified will be referred for consideration.
The Forest Service is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land, roughly the size of Texas. The Rocky Mountain Region includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The GMUG covers over 3 million acres of some of the most diverse landscapes on the Western Slope of Colorado. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. You can be a part of that mission. For more information visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmug/about-forest/jobs.
