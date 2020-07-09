Delta, Colorado, July 08, 2020 – At 12:01 am on Friday, July 10, 2020, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for the entirety of the Gunnison and Uncompahgre National Forests along with the Fruita Division of the Grand Mesa National Forest. Previously, the Fruita Division and Uncompahgre Plateau were placed under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, which took effect on July 1, 2020.
Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific fuel moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity. Fire danger is increasing, and these restrictions will be implemented to protect public health and safety due to the current and anticipated elevated risk of wildfire. Fire restrictions on these lands will be placed until further notice.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the following are PROHIBITED:
FIRES, CAMPFIRES, OR STOVE FIRES, including, but not limited to, CHARCOAL GRILLS, hibachis, and coal or wood-burning stoves.
Exceptions allowed:
- Campfires in Forest Service-provided, manufactured fire grates and grills within Forest Service developed campgrounds and picnic grounds.
- Petroleum fueled stoves or lanterns that use gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel.
- Fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen.
SMOKING, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 (three) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
CHAINSAWS without a Forest Service or SAE approved spark arrester. Operators must be in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A and a round-pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches.
WELDING or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A.
EXPLOSIVES, including fireworks, tracer bullets, and exploding targets.
For more information on fire restrictions, wildfires and prescribed burns on National Forest System lands please call the GMUG Fire Information line at 970-874-6602 or visit our website:
http://bit.ly/GMUGFireRestrictions
For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope please visit:
http://www.westslopefireinfo.com/
For up-to-date general information on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests please contact the appropriate office listed below:
- Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta – (970) 874-6600
- Grand Valley Ranger District – Grand Junction – (970) 242-8211
- Ouray Ranger District – Montrose – (970) 240-5300
- Gunnison Ranger District – Gunnison – (970) 641-0471
- Norwood Ranger District – Norwood – (970) 327-4261
- Paonia Ranger District – Paonia – (970) 527-4131