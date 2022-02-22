The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests is offering the public an opportunity to purchase used government vehicles from an online used vehicle and equipment auction scheduled for Feb. 25 through March 4, 2022. It is standard procedure for the Forest Service to sell used fleet vehicles. This auction is open to all members of the public.
A total of 10 items including pickup trucks, a house trailer, belly dump and trailer dump will be sold to the highest bidder through an auction on the General Services Administration (GSA) website.
“People will have an opportunity to look at the vehicles ahead of time so they are ready to put in their bids during the auction,” said Paul Azevedo, GMUG Fleet Manager. “These vehicle auctions require a lot of pre-planning and we are excited to be able to offer an online option as an alternative to previous used vehicle auctions.”
Potential bidders can inspect the vehicles at 1560 H 50 road, across the highway from Guthrie’s Flooring in Delta, CO from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday through March 4. Viewing is not available Thursdays-Sundays.
For internet auction vehicle viewing and information, go to https://gsaauctions.gov/gsaauctions/gsaauctions/ and view the instructions, registration and payment information. For questions about individual vehicles contact the Fleet Management Office at (970) 874-6109.
