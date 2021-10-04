Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adeines Chorus is delighted to be up and running
again! We sing A Cappella(unaccompanied) ,four part Barbershop-style
harmony, and are very excited to be working on the songs for our up-coming
Christmas show, "Dear Santa", which will be held at the Love Hall on the CMU
campus, Saturday, November 13th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 14th at 3
p.m. Grand Mesa A Cappella chorus, co-directed by Colette Mayers and
Susanna Sorensen, will sing well-loved Christmas carols and selected tunes
from our repertoire; our Steppin'Up quartet and Canyon Grand quartet from
Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus will join in the fun; and our 2021
Darlene Guerrie Music Scholarship winner will perform. Our rehearsals are
held at the Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, Grand
Junction, on Mondays starting at 6:30 p.m. If you love to sing, please
attend a rehearsal-guests from all parts of the Western Slope are always
welcome. For more information, please call Sheron(245-1837) or
Shirley(255-9419), and visit our website, grandmesaacappella.com