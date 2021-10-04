Grand Mesa Acapella logo

Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adeines Chorus is delighted to be up and running

again!   We sing  A Cappella(unaccompanied) ,four part Barbershop-style

harmony, and are very excited to be working on the songs for our up-coming

Christmas show, "Dear Santa", which will be held at the Love Hall on the CMU

campus, Saturday, November 13th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 14th at 3

p.m.  Grand Mesa A Cappella chorus, co-directed by Colette Mayers and

Susanna Sorensen, will sing well-loved Christmas carols and selected tunes

from our repertoire; our Steppin'Up quartet and Canyon Grand quartet from

Bookcliff  Barbershop Harmony Chorus will join in the fun; and our 2021

Darlene Guerrie Music Scholarship winner will perform.   Our rehearsals are

held at the Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, Grand

Junction, on Mondays starting at 6:30 p.m. If you love to sing, please

attend a rehearsal-guests from all parts of the Western Slope are always

welcome.  For more information, please call Sheron(245-1837) or

Shirley(255-9419), and visit our website, grandmesaacappella.com

