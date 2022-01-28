Habitat for Humanity of Delta County, a non-profit housing organization that builds and improves homes, has joined forces with Region 10 RSVP, also a non-profit organization funded by AmeriCorps to help people 55 and over participate in the life of their community, to provide much needed services to seniors in Delta County.
Habitat for Humanity of Delta County has the expertise in household repairs while Region 10 RSVP brings knowledge of seniors in need and volunteers willing and able to do the work needed. “Seniors need help with tasks such as changing lightbulbs or changing the batteries in their smoke detectors or installing grab bars and some of the seniors don’t have anyone to help them. That is where the Handy Helper Program comes in,” says Kylynn Wilson, Community Coordinator with Region 10 RSVP. There is a huge need for handy persons in Delta County to assist seniors with small home maintenance projects.
There are also opportunities to assist with the remodeling of several homes in Delta through Habitat for Humanity of Delta County. The organization needs anyone who is willing to volunteer. Do you like to cook or meal prep? Do you like to clean up? Do you have experience in roofing, painting, or remodeling? Do you have the desire to make an impact in your community? Then you are needed! You can join Region 10 RSVP if you are 55 or older. RSVP members receive the benefits of meal allowance, mileage reimbursement, and supplemental insurance. If you are under 55 you can still volunteer and help rehabilitate the homes.
Please contact Kylynn Wilson at 970-765-3135 or at kylynn@region10.net to make a positive impact in your community. You can also stop by the Volunteer Recruitment Fair on February 8th from 9am – 12pm at Bill Heddles Rec Center Conference Room to learn more about these projects.