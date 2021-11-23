The holidays often find us recounting our blessings and thinking about others who may be finding themselves in less fortunate circumstances. In an attempt to assist some families in need, the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is, once again, hosting the Heart Festival of Trees. The festival offers a chance to bid on a beautifully decorated Christmas Tree or wreath, while helping local families who may be struggling this season.
Five tastefully and cleverly decorated trees and two wreaths are up for bid. Scroll through the gallery above to see them all. The trees and their ornaments are each sponsored by a generous area business, and 100% of the proceeds from sales of trees are donated to families in need.
Bidding begins on November 15th. The trees and wreaths are on display in the chamber building, located at 301 Main Street in Delta, and can be seen online at https://app.galabid.com/heartfeltfestival. Bidding takes place on galabid.com.
Make sure to brighten someone’s holiday by purchasing an already decorated tree for your home.