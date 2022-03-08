Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is announcing a delay in the opening of the boat ramp at Highline Lake State Park until April 8, 2022.
Low water levels in the lake, necessary to make repairs on the barrier net, has led to the delay in opening. For work to be accomplished, the barrier net needs to be on dry ground. While lowering the lake, damage to a portion of the boat ramp was exposed. Low water and this damage has made the boat ramp un-usable for large boats.
The original barrier net installed in 1999 was the first of its kind in the United States to separate sportfish from endangered fish. This net allows CPW to stock Highline Lake with warm water fish, such as largemouth bass and crappie. The net is made of Dynema, a polyethylene material that is stronger than Kevlar. The strength of the net allows it to flex with water surges and changing water levels. Due to its success, barrier nets are used in other locations to assist in endangered fish management.
Low water levels have also given CPW’s aquatic biologists the ability to come out and identify areas along the lake bed where new fish habitats can be created. Biologists will be out at the park surveying the lake over the next few weeks to determine the best locations for the new habitats.
The delayed opening does not affect the ability to use hand-launched vessels on Highline Lake beginning March 1, 2022. Once boating is open for the season, Wakeless Wednesdays will be in effect every Wednesday through September 30, except for July 4th in years it falls on Wednesday.
For more information on Highlight Lake State Park, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/HighlineLake.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.