Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently purchased 178 acres bordering the west side of Highline Lake State Park that will help the park handle higher levels of visitation. Once the new areas on the west side of the park are open, there will be additional day use, trails, camping and areas for wildlife habitat. The additional acres cost $775,000 and were purchased with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“The continued increases in visitation over the past few years really pushed our limits on capacity and became a huge issue,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. “During the summer months, we were closing the park most weekends because we were at capacity. The additional day-use areas and parking on the west side will alleviate some of the pressure we’ve had.”
Martinez said that CPW would be working on a development plan for the park over the next three months and that would help develop a timeline for when new areas and features would be available at the park.
Martinez said Highline would use a phased approach in adding a number of additional campsites to the west side and possibly a couple of yurts. Currently, the park's small but popular 38-site campground is booked every weekend from mid-March through the end of October, so additional campsites will provide much-needed camping space. The park will be extending its trail system that’s very popular with mountain bikers, working on wetland improvements and allocating 38 acres for wildlife habitat and food plots that will provide structural cover in addition to food for quail and pheasants.
The addition of 178 acres to Highline Lake State Park will provide enhanced opportunities for recreation and conservation. A development plan for the new acreage will be released in the coming months.