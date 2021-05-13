Traffic And Recreational Impacts:
Motorists should prepare for long delays during the opening roadway windows and plan to take detour routes. Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 30 minutes to one hour.
US 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from Friday at 5:30 p.m. – Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Full roadway closures will be Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. Plan your travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
Estimated Construction Timeline and Traffic Impacts: April 2021-November 2022.
For additional information about this project, including assistance for agricultural producers and residents of the Arrowhead community, contact the project team.
Project hotline: 970-340-4333
Project email: us50LittleBlue@gmail.com
Project webpage:www.us50info.com
Project text updates: Text us50 to 21000
A text message notifications system is available for this project. Register for alerts by texting us50 to 21000; charges may apply.