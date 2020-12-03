The High Country Shopper encourages everyone to make the most of this season with our Home for the Holidays Christmas Lights Gallery. While time honored events like the Parade of Lights will not be happening this year, you can spread Christmas cheer by sharing photos of your own lights displays. Making spirits bright on your block? Email up to 3 photos and your location to content@highcountryshopper.com. We’ll add them to your community’s online gallery so everyone will know where to find the best light displays!
