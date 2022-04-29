Hometown Héros Kami

Each year during Girl Scout cookie season, troops select groups in the community as their Hometown Heroes, people who do essential work for the community who often go unnoticed or underappreciated. This year, Troop #10083 selected bus drivers of Cedaredge and Delta to honor with donations of Girl Scout cookies. Pictured are staff members at the Delta bus garage Patti Sipple, Kathy Winchell and Joyce Conger; troop members; and troop leaders Jessica Findley and Kami Collins.

