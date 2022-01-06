The ice rink outside of the marina store at Eleven Mile State Park is now open for the winter season.
Good ice skating conditions exist, as the 11 Mile Marina is operating an ice skating rink that is nearby the marina on the north shore.
“Two years ago we started it and it was pretty successful,” said Park Manager Darcy Mount. “Last year we moved it to a better location by the marina. It is quite a bit bigger than the first year and is maintained very well by the marina.”
This year there are plans for two rinks - one solely for ice skating and one for ice hockey. As it currently stands, there is just one open-ice rink for any use, but it is scheduled for the hockey rink to be set up this week.
Park rangers note that they see many families coming out to ice fish and skate. Additional winter activities include winter camping for the die-hards - only electric campsites are available in the Rocky Ridge loop A. Tent camping is not recommended at the park in the winter.
Another winter activity is wildlife viewing. Many species of bird reside in or migrate through the park, making for wonderful bird watching prospects. The migrating bald eagles have already been spotted at the park this winter. Several species of waterfowl are abundant at the reservoir.
Pronghorn, elk, deer, bear, coyote, mountain lion, bobcat and many varieties of small mammals frequent the park and surrounding area.
Cross country skiing is another possible activity (when there is snow on the ice).