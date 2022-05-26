This year the High Country Shopper is going all out to celebrate dads in our Father’s Day issue on June 15!
This is your opportunity to tell Dad just how special he is. We are offering FREE classified messages to mom. Submit your messages by Friday, June 10 before noon. Send your heartfelt notes to dads@highcountryshopper.comand look for them in the June 15 edition of the High Country Shopper. You can also click the button marked, “Submit Your Free Father’s Day Wishes Here!” on the homepage at highcountryshopper.com.
If you’re looking for something with a little more pizzaz, you can upgrade to a color display ad to broadcast your special greeting to dad. The Shopper is offering discounted 3" x 3" color display ads for only $30! Email display@highcountryshopper.com to set up your full color ad to mom!
Are you a new dad? We’d love to celebrate you in the Father’s Day edition of the Shopper. If you became a new dad in 2021 or 2022, send a photo of you and your new baby to moms@highcountryshopper.com. Photos must be submitted by the subject. Please include the first names of father and child. Look for your photo in the Father’s Day edition on June 15!
Celebrate Father’s Day by honoring him with a special message in the High Country Shopper. It’s an easy way to let him know that you’re Mad About Dad!