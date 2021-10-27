The High Country Shopper’s cherished annual Roll Out the Dough Holiday Baking Contest is just around the corner! This is your chance to win some holiday “dough” in our 40th annual contest. Winning recipes will be featured in the Shopper’s 40th annual Holiday Handbook and Gift Guide, delivered in every mailbox (including PO Boxes!) in Delta County on Wednesday, November 24. All entries will be featured in our Roll Out the Dough Recipe Gallery on www.HighCountryShopper.com.
Prizes of $35 to the best in each category will be awarded. Categories include: appetizer, cookies, dessert, candy, and all breads including quick, yeast, and others. A judges’ choice prize of $50 will also be awarded to the overall favorite entry. A judges panel hailing from all corners of Delta County, including professional bakers, will take on the arduous task of sampling each entry – somebody has to do it!
To enter, download the entry form below this PSA, or clip one out of the paper. Print and bring your completed entry form, along with a sample of 6 to 8 servings (enough for taste testing by our judges) of your Holiday goodies, and a complete copy of the recipe to one of the contest drop-off locations by noon on Friday, November 12.
Locations include Delta Chamber of Commerce in Delta, Sugar Mamas' Bakeshop in Cedaredge, Stop N’ Save (the Cory Store), Gambles Hardware in Hotchkiss, and the High Country Shopper in Paonia. Entries must be received by Noon on Friday, November 12. Please use disposable and non-returnable plates or containers.
Break out your favorite recipe and you could win cash in our 40th annual baking contest and have your recipes printed in our annual Holiday Handbook! Happy Holidays from the High Country Shopper.