Wildfire season is here! Make sure we can notify you in event of a fire or other emergency near your home! Have you signed up your family for emergency alerts? If not, registration is quick, easy and FREE!
Registering for emergency alerts from Delta County via CodeRED allows dispatch to alert you of emergencies occurring near your home such as:
Wildfires, floods, landslides, severe weather, etc
Missing/endangered children or adults
Law enforcement activity requiring citizens to shelter in place or avoid an area,
Domestic water boil orders or gas leaks,
Evacuation orders and more!
If you have not yet registered for emergency alerts, please follow these 5 quick steps to sign up:
Visit the CodeRED website.
Create a free account and register your home phone, cell phone numbers, home address and place of work if in Delta County.
Save the CodeRED phone numbers in your phone so you recognize the numbers in an emergency! Alerts are sent from 866-419-5000 and 855-909-4636.
Download and install the CodeRED mobile app on your phone - available for both iOS and Android Devices.
Create an account and sign up for Emergency Alerts through this website.
Subscribe to emergency alerts
To learn more about CodeRED Emergency alerts and how they work, please visit our Emergency Alerts page.
If you have moved and no longer wish to receive Emergency Alerts from Delta County, you can unsubscribe.
Please note neither Delta County Dispatch or Emergency Management can update contact information for residents or remove a resident from CodeRED notifications. To ensure you receive alerts, we recommend everyone create a free account on CodeRED to manage their phone numbers and alert preferences. You can stop receiving alerts by unsubscribing there.