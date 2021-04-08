K9 Challenge Spotlight:
Mark your calendar to join us at Delta High School on April 24 for the Police K9 Challenge brought to you by the High Desert Police K9 Association along with the City of Delta and Delta County.
The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and admission is free. There will be food trucks and vendors along with raffles to raise money for the retired police dogs medical expenses and funds for training seminars.
Please remember to leave your dogs at home and come out and enjoy this great event.