The Keep It Local Vegetable Farm Tour will occur next Friday, Sept. 10th, leaving from the CSU Extension Mesa County Extension office, 2775 Hwy 50, Grand Junction. The tour is from 9 am to 4 pm. This tour is an opportunity to hear from the farmers in Mesa County about their successes and challenges. We will also have guest speakers on the bus to discuss: What is Extension? Growing Onions on the Western Slope, Food Safety, the importance of organizations like the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and what they do.
We will be visiting an aquaponic lettuce and greens operation, a Farmer's Market on I70, A tomato and peach grower, a mixed fruit and vegetable grower and another market.
Lunch is included in the $15 dollar charge and is provided by Cafe Sol which included locally sourced food. A Specialty Crop grant provided by the Colorado Department of Agriculture was obtained by the CFVGA, CO Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association for the bus and some handouts.
Safety: Masks will be recommended. We ask people to pick a seat and that is their seat for the day. Hand sanitizer will be available. Food and drink will be in individual containers.
Any questions, please contact, Susan, 970-244-1850