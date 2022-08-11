Delta County is pleased to announce that Lindsay Mitchell has been appointed as their new Public Information Specialist. Mitchell’s first official day was on Monday, July 18th. The position was previously held by Darnell Place-Wise, who is now the new Executive Director for Delta Health Foundation.
Mitchell brings with her a wealth of expertise and experience in internal and external communications, marketing, and event planning. Serving as the Director of Corporate Communications for a Colorado based prestigious senior living company for six years, her past experience also includes working for Rocky Mountain Health Plans in marketing and sales in their Denver based satellite office for five years.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay as our Public Information Specialist,” said Robbie LeValley, County Administrator for Delta County. “Lindsay is stepping into a role previously held by Place-Wise, and while she might have big shoes to fill, we are fully confident in her ability to be a success in working with our County Commissioners to disseminate information to Delta County residents.”
“Serving as the Public Information Specialist for Delta County offers me an opportunity to serve the community in which I live,” said Mitchell. “As a Delta resident for the past two years, I’ve been very active in the community, and that is what makes this position so significant to me.”
Mitchell grew up on the Western Slope and after moving away after graduating from Colorado Mesa University, she moved to Delta in 2020. She lives close to Main Street, and enjoys walking to all the great restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and everything else Downtown Delta has to offer.
“I have spent my time in Delta volunteering for HopeWest Hospice, and serving on the board for ASEDD (Awareness, Support, Education for Dementia in Delta County).” she said. “I have truly enjoyed my time in Delta, the people are incredibly kind and welcoming. I spend as much time as possible kayaking, hiking, and exploring all the wonderful communities in Delta County.”
Mitchell’s intuitive and logical marketing perspectives and communication skills are closely aligned with the vision of Delta County.
“I am beyond excited to learn everything I can about Delta County and how we can best serve our residents when it comes to sharing information,” said Mitchell “Delta County is open to looking at different and new practices to meet changing needs when it comes to communications and marketing.”
Mitchell will also serve as executive assistant to the Delta County Commissioners and the Delta County Administrator.
To learn more about Delta County, please visit www.DeltaCounty.com
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.