Thanks to a partnership with Colorado Canyons Association and the Bureau of Land Management, the libraries in Delta County now have resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau available for checkout! The kits include maps, field guides, brochures, and informational resources to help you find the perfect adventure! Contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/ for more information.
Local Area Map Kits Available for Checkout
- Press Release
