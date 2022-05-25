The Delta Police Department, in partnership with the Delta County Board of REALTORS Foundation and Delta Elks Lodge 1235, paired with the Wish for Wheels foundation to provide 50 bikes to children in need throughout Delta County Schools. The Delta Realty board raised all funding, while the Elks joined in assembling each bicycle. The Delta Police Department’s retiring Community Policing Coordinator, Steve Dunivan, spearheaded the project in bringing all the partners together to make this event possible. Huge thanks go out to the Wish for Wheels foundation for coordinating with each of the schools, and driving the bikes over from Denver to Delta County. Also, thank you to the Delta Calvary Baptist Church for providing the location to build the bikes.
The Wish for Wheels foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that gives brand new bicycles and helmets to kids in low-income communities. These bikes are a vehicle to wellness, community, higher attendance, better test scores, and most of all: FREEDOM!
Officers from the Police Department were on hand to help ensure the bikes and helmets were fitted properly, and oversee the mayhem while the kids tested them out. Having your own bike is a childhood rite of passage, and we couldn’t be happier to see the community coming together in this joint effort to provide these donations to so many children throughout Delta County. It was a day to remember for all those involved!
Encouraging wellness for children is an integral part to life-long health. To be a part of the tremendous impact this organization is having visit www.wishforwheels.org #wishforwheels #kidsandcops #communitytogetherness