Calling all producers of produce and all things edible! Beginning in May, the High Country Shopper will be offering a page dedicated to local businesses that provide locally grown foods.
Providers of locally raised meats, dairy, eggs, produce and more have an opportunity to showcase their operations through a professionally written Spotlight on Business that will accompany a consecutively running ad.
Locally Grown is an eight-week commitment. Each week, the Shopper will feature a business in the top ad space along with an adjacent Business Bio and an accompanying photograph. In addition to the print version, the bio will be posted on HighCountryShopper.com and shared to the Shopper’s social media pages.
The 250 word Business Bio will run during an eight-week rotation, and customers receive a 3” x 2” color ad that will run for eight consecutive weeks. Ads will rotate on the page alongside new Business Bios each week.
Contact your sales rep or call the Shopper at 970-527-4576 to secure your space today. Spaces are limited, and the deadline is Monday, April 25.