That heart-filled day is just around the corner! It’s time to let that someone in your life know just how you feel and celebrate your love. The High Country Shopper offers our readers Free Valentine Messages that will appear in our special annual Valentine issue on February 10. Deadline to submit your heartfelt sentiments is Friday, February 5 by 12:00 noon and can be emailed to valentines@highcountryshopper.com
The High Country Shopper is also offering you two separate contests to enter, giving you several chances to win! The High Country Shopper and our generous sponsors are offering over $500 in prizes this year!
Cutest Couple Contest -
The Cutest Couple Contest is an online photo competition. Just email a favorite picture of you and your sweetheart to enter a chance to win one of three prizes: First place winner receives dinner for two with a $50 gift certificate to Lost Mesa Grill in Cedaredge, second place gets $30 worth of flowers from the Paonia Flower Shop, and third place wins a $25 box of assorted Valentine’s baked goods from the Blue Sky Baking Company.
Couples’-9oπ photos will be viewable in a gallery at HighCountryShopper.com. Online voting will begin February 11 and will end on the 14th. Only one vote per visitor will be recorded. Don’t forget to tell your friends and family to vote!
Send your entries to content@highcountryshopper.com by Wednesday, February 10th at 4:00 pm. One entry per couple, please. All contestant couples must be 16 or older. Contestants must submit their own photos. Any violation of these rules will result in disqualification. If you have questions, call 527-4576. Enter your photos Today!
Romantic Getaway -
The long running Romantic Getaway contest is back again! This year we are offering the chance to win one of four prizes, including the Grand Prize of a getaway for two to Ouray! Our Grand Prize winner will receive two nights at the Hot Springs Inn (a $260 value - higher season rates may require the winner to pay an additional difference). They will also receive two passes to the Ouray Hot Springs Pool and a $50 gift certificate for dinner at Brickhouse 737. Second prize winners will receive a $50 dinner at Daveto’s in Delta. Third place is a Sweetheart Bouquet from Ruby’s Floral valued at $50, and the fourth place winner will take home a $30 gift basket full of sweet goodness from Tanquerae’s Tasty Treats.
To enter the Romantic Getaway for two, watch for a list of participating businesses in the centerfold of the February 3rd Shopper. This year we have had to get creative to accommodate for COVID-safe practices. When you visit our participating businesses, you can scan the QR Code on our poster for the Romantic Getaway Contest which will open a link to enter. You can also obtain an entry form inside the store and mail it to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia CO 81428. All entries must be received by Valentine’s Day on February 14th.
What are you waiting for? You can’t win if you don’t enter! Happy Valentine’s Day from the High Country Shopper!