In response to the discovery of northern pike in Mack Mesa Reservoir at Highline Lake State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has completed the draining and refilling of Mack Mesa Reservoir. CPW was able to transfer many of the fish from Mack Mesa to other approved waters, including nearby Highline Lake and Rifle Gap Reservoir while ensuring the lethal removal of northern pike.
“Northern pike are a voracious predator that cannot be managed for in Mack Mesa,” explained Ben Felt, CPW’s aquatic biologist for the Grand Junction area. “Pike will quickly decimate other fish in the lake, including trout, black crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish reared and stocked through CPW’s hatchery system.”
Anglers first reported catching a northern pike last fall and CPW immediately sampled the lake to get an understanding of the situation. Adult pike were removed through fish sampling in the fall. Biologists and park managers were hopeful that these sampling efforts would remove all pike, however additional fish were found during ice off - the time of year when northern pike typically spawn - as well as during the drawdown process. It is unknown how pike got into Mack Mesa, but staff suspects that they were illegally transported and released by someone trying to selfishly create a place to catch their own favorite fish.
After months of hard work, Mack Mesa Reservoir is now refilled and has been restocked with bluegill to start developing a forage base for the largemouth bass and other species to be stocked later this summer. Those warm water species include largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, and channel catfish. CPW also plans to stock trout in time for the fall and ice fishing seasons.
CPW appreciates the understanding of the public during this project at Mack Mesa, and the negative impacts of illegal transport and stocking of live fish. CPW estimates the total cost of the project thus far to be $35,000. Anglers’ license dollars assisted in covering a majority of the project costs.
CPW is asking the public for its help in ensuring Mack Mesa Reservoir stays free of northern pike. Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez said, “We hope those who love Mack Mesa will help us keep an eye out for anyone who might illegally move fish here, or anywhere else.”
Operation Game Thief is a Colorado Parks and Wildlife program that pays rewards to citizens who turn in poachers and others who commit wildlife-related crimes. You can call us toll-free within Colorado at 1-877-COLO-OGT, Verizon cell phone users can dial #OGT, or contact us via email at game.thief@state.co.us.