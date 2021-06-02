This year the High Country Shopper is going all out to celebrate Dads in our Father’s Day issue on June 16!
This is your opportunity to tell Dad what a great guy he is. We are offering FREE classified messages to dad. Submit your messages by Friday, June 11 before noon. Send your heartfelt notes to dads@highcountryshopper.comand look for them in the June 16th edition of the High Country Shopper. You can also click the button marked, “Submit Your Free Father’s Day Wishes Here!” on the homepage at highcountryshopper.com.
If you’re looking for something with a little more pizzaz, you can upgrade to a color display ad to broadcast your special greeting to mom. The Shopper is offering discounted 3" x 3" color display ads for only $25! Email display@highcountryshopper.com to set up your full color ad to dad!
Are you a new dad? We’d love to celebrate you in the Father’s Day edition of the Shopper. If you became a new dad in 2020 or 2021, send a photo of you and your new baby to dads@highcountryshopper.com. Photos must be submitted by the subject. Please include the first names of dad and child. Look for your photo in the Father’s Day edition on May 5!
Celebrate Father’s Day by honoring him with a special message in the High Country Shopper. It’s an easy way to let the special guy know that you’re Mad about Dad!