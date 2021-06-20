Main Street workshop

Are you a business or property owner on Main Street between 1st Street and Confluence Drive (near 12th Street)?
If so, please attend a workshop at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N Palmer St., at 9am on Tuesday, June 22. We will share an update on the Highway 50 Downtown Study in progress with CDOT and we hope to get feedback from you.
If you are not a business or property owner and have interest in this project, we will be reaching out to you soon! For questions, please contact shay@cityofdelta.net