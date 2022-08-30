The Caregiver Support Foundation (CSF) has announced a new caregiver support group that will begin meeting at the Delta Health Systems hospital in Delta, Colorado. The group, open to anyone who is a caregiver to a brain failure (long-term neurological disease)patient, will meet on the first and third Friday of each month at 1 pm. Each session will run approximately one hour. The first meeting will be September 16. The announcement comes on the first anniversary of CSF which began operation as a non-profit foundation a year ago September. “I think it is a fitting celebration of our anniversary that we are able to announce, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association and Delta Health Systems, another quality group experience added to our growing network of in-person and virtual caregiver groups,” said Laird Landon, Chair of the CSF organization. “As we mark an important milestone for our little foundation, it is gratifying to be able to provide emotional uplift support for caregivers.”The group will be held at the Delta Health location at 1501 E. 3rdStreet in Delta. William Bottomly, a member of the CSF Board of Director and a long-term caregiver, will facilitate the group. “I am looking forward to meeting caregivers in the Delta area. Caregivers sharing their stories helps validate the internal feelings many of us deal with on a daily basis. It can be very helpful to hear what others are experiencing in a confidential setting,” Bottomly said. His wife is presently at the Colorow Care Center in Olathe. The new group is being presented by CSF and the Alzheimer’s Association. The two organizations joined forces this past spring to increase the level of service to caregivers who need help. Caregiving is an isolating lifestyle for family members who take on the task of life assistance for persons suffering from brain failure caused by Alzheimer’s, many forms of dementia, Parkinson’s, (more). And other afflictions that render the patient virtually helpless as the incurable condition worsens with the passage of time. According to Landon the caregivers are the ones who provide safety, comfort, and moments of joy for patients. As the only hospital facility between Montrose and Grand Junction, the availability of a caregiver support group at that location could make an important improvement in the life of isolated family caregivers, according to Landon.Jacqueline Davis is the Director of Marketing and the Public Information Officer for the Delta facility. In her capacity she has learned first-hand about the need for groups such as the new one at Delta Health. “We are thrilled to provide a space for the Caregivers Support Group at Delta Health. Our hospital has been in this area for over 100 years, and we understand the important service that caregivers bring to our patients and community,” Ms. Davis said upon completion of the group arrangements. She also echoed the sentiments of the CSF board saying, “Caregivers are unsung heroes and the work that they do is one of the most difficult. It is wonderful to have community support outlets for people who need a place to share their experience and to find support with others. We look forward to facilitating the support group.”Woo Bandel is the Western Slope point person for the Alzheimer’s Group Association. She and Landon engineered the connection between CSF and the Alzheimer’s group. “It is exciting knowing that Laird and his team are working on starting a Support Group in Delta. We look forward to partnering with the Caregiver Support Foundation on this new support group,” she commented. Blandel said that, “Together, we are able to better support caregivers impacted by Alzheimer's and all other dementia in.” Melanie Fairlamb is a longtime resident of Delta and was her husband Millard’s caregiver during his battle with Parkinson’s. She was a member of a CSF Zoom group before there was a live local group. “I benefited greatly from participating in the Caregivers Support Group when my husband was in a care facility because of the progression of his Parkinson’s. It’s nice to know you don’t have to go through difficult times buy yourself,” Melanie said. She urges any caregivers in the area to contact CSF or the Hospital and join the group. All CSF caregiver groups are open to the public. You can learn more about CSF and the groups they facilitate by visiting their website at family-caergiver.org
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.