For release next week and/or the following:
The Delta County Historical Society will feature old family farms on Saturday, October 23 from 1 to 4 pm
at the Museum on Third and Meeker in Delta.
Stories, games for children with prizes and small farm animals will be added to the already installed antique farm truck loaned by Delta business and Museum board member Orval Proctor. The vehicle shows its hard use, over the years, demonstrating the agriculture culture at the time.
Featured will be a story of the Volga Germans who arrived in the early century from Russia to farm. It was written by Museum Life Member Sherry Knob Christie, whose family has farmed in Delta for over a century. Also shown will be the large embroidered piece created about the farm history of the Sweitzer family.
The event will be held inside in case of inclement weather. For further information contact the Museum at 970-874-8721.